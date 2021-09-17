Taliban & ISIS-K are kidnapping abducting Americans and Afghan counterparts.

This was on 9/13/21 in Kabul.

On the ground intelligence (unfiltered by the media or politicians) reporting

the Taliban and ISIS-K are using unarmed under cover operatives in an intel capacity to locate Americans and Afghan counterparts. Once located they are abducted taken to a private location and executed. These operations are becoming more refined as we speak.



Any high risk people in Kabul need to be extremely cautious on sharing your location or making yourself known. PLEASE go to SaveOurAllies.org and find out how to contact your Senator or Congressman and let them know you are not ok with America sitting idol while Americans and our Allies are in imminent danger. And support through giving financially and prayer. We are in DC right now planning next phase operations for both rescue and resetting operations.