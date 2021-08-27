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Malone shocker: MSM lying about FDA approval
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126 views • August 27, 2021
Inventor of mRNA vaccines and RNA as a drug Dr. Robert W. Malone (https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vaccine-inventor), MD told Steve Bannon the mainstream media is lying about the FDA authorization for the BioNtech Comirnaty shot, and haven’t done their research.
Read more: Robert Malone: Key points to consider – FDA letters and press release
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/files/robert-malone-key-points-to-consider-fda-letters-and-press-release/
FDA Pfizer authorization (Comirnaty): Key points to consider and discuss. https://t.co/aPxFjNhgO7
— Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) August 24, 2021
Source: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontlinenews/malone-shocker-msm-lying-about-fda-approval/
Read more: Robert Malone: Key points to consider – FDA letters and press release
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/files/robert-malone-key-points-to-consider-fda-letters-and-press-release/
FDA Pfizer authorization (Comirnaty): Key points to consider and discuss. https://t.co/aPxFjNhgO7
— Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) August 24, 2021
Source: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontlinenews/malone-shocker-msm-lying-about-fda-approval/
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