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228) World Economic Forum Says we will learn how to engineer bodies, brains and minds (Hint: it’s not a future scenario – they’re already doing it with the vaxx!)
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505 views • December 09, 2021
World Economic Forum Says The Earth Will Soon Be Dominated by a Different Species - 'We Are One of The Last Generations of Homosapiens': https://www.brighteon.com/aea72845-5d00-4803-a75a-3c03409988c9
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My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
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https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
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