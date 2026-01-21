Tony Blair and Larry Ellison envision a future in which digital ID and AI form the foundation of governance

Tony Blair and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison envision a future in which digital ID and AI form the foundation of governance.



According to Ellison, passwords will be replaced by biometric identification—ensuring the system always knows who you are.



"We have biometric logins. The computer recognises you, it recognises your voice."



"It might ask you to put your index finger on the return key. And we know, we're absolutely certain it's you."



"There's no reason to enter a password. In fact, passwords are too easily stolen."



