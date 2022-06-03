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CHP Talks: Greg Hill, Free to Fly Update
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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115 views • June 03, 2022
June 2, 2022: My guest this week is Greg Hill, co-founder of Free To Fly (freetofly.ca), a group of aviation professionals and passengers speaking with one voice to push back against mandatory vaccinations as a prerequisite for travel. In our discussion today, Greg gives his perspective on the WestJet CEO’s call for the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions, the failure of the House of Commons to do just that and the lawsuits being brought against the government in regard to unscientific and unconstitutional travel restrictions. Greg and his colleagues are passionate defenders of freedom, informed consent, and bodily autonomy. Greg has spent 30 years in aviation, first in the military (with multiple deployments around the world, including 3 to Afghanistan) then with a major Canadian airline. He has logged more than 13,000 hours flying and is now fighting for the freedom of all Canadians to make their own medical decisions and to travel without coercive restrictions.

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Keywords
freedomvaccinescanadaafghanistanmandateschp canadachristian heritage partyrod tayloraviationairlinesceomobilitypassportswestjetchpcanadagreg hillmatt sattlerfree to flychp talks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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