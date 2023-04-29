Ukraine Update April 29, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

💥Russian Aerospace Forces launched a high-precision long-range air based missile strike against temporary deployment points of AFU reserves.

The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralized. The movement of the enemy reserves into the combat areas has been prevented.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units close to Dvurechnaya, Timkovka, Krakhmalnoye, and Tabayevka (Kharkov region). 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been thwarted near Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

💥The enemy losses were up to 75 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 1 D-20 howitzer. 1 ordnance depot of 127th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Sinelnikovo (Kharkov region).

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of AFU units near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In Donetsk direction, assault groups continued to destroy AFU units and foreign mercenaries in the western part of Artyomovsk. The Airborne Troops together with the units of the Yug Group of Forces from the flanks prevent the enemy attempts to bring additional reserves to Artyomovsk.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Yug Group of Forces have neutralized the AFU manpower close to Bogdanovka, Chasov Yar, Nikolayevka, Krasnoye and Predtechino (Donetsk People's Republic). The Russian aviation have made 6 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 52 firing missions. The enemy losses were up to 300 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer.

💥Missile troops have struck the Ukrainian joint defense headquarters in Artyomovsk, as well as the units of the so-called 'Foreign Legion' near Kostantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Bondarnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zapororozhye directions, aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units near Vodyanoye, Pavlovka, Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic) and Charivnoye (Zaporozhye region). In addition, the actions one AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group were disrupted close to Marfopol (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 2 howitzers, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, as well as one D-30.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 86 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 112 areas.

✈️Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Mi-8 of Ukrainian Air Force near Drobyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities have intercepted eight HIMARS and Uragan rocket-propelled projectiles, as well as five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Kirillovka, Kremenets, Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Peremozhnoye (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry