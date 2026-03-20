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Trump Ignites Gas Crisis: Iran Escalation Hits Hard
Maverick News
Maverick News
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The US-Israeli conflict with Iran has exploded into a full-blown energy war. Israel's strike on Iran's massive South Pars gas field—the world's largest—sparked immediate Iranian counterstrikes: missiles and drones slamming into Qatar's key LNG terminal, Kuwaiti refineries, Saudi oil sites, and other Gulf infrastructure. Massive fires are burning, the Strait of Hormuz is at risk of disruption, and global oil has rocketed above $110/barrel.  Here at home, gas prices are surging toward $3.90/gallon nationally and climbing higher by the hour—hitting Americans right in the wallet. President Trump vowed to "entirely blow up" South Pars if the attacks persist, honored fallen US airmen at a dignified transfer, and is navigating intense Congressional scrutiny. VP JD Vance downplayed it as a "temporary blip," but analysts fear a drawn-out war that could upend energy markets and threaten the petrodollar system.  Maverick News dives deep: latest strike footage, price surge breakdowns, Pentagon budget pushes, and what this means for your daily drive. Is the conflict spiraling out of control?  Watch now for unfiltered updates on the breaking crisis.

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