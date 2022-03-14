© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 9: Personal Bank Account Threats, Protecting And Storing REAL Assets, + Digital “Magic Bullets”
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 14, 2022
FEBRUARY 17, 2022 Tune in to this episode of “Financial Rebellion” for vital information on freezing assets, digital systems, local banking and all things finances. This week, viewers hear an eye-opening message on the governmental powers at play, which have potential to threaten your personal accounts. “The system is subject to governmental controls, and the government is going to be looking for assets.” What does it mean to be resilient? How can we work with local law enforcement, legislators and banks? Find out the answers to these questions and more!
Rethinking Diversification: https://Home.solari.com/rethinking-diversification
What Percentage of My Assets Should I Hold in Precious Metals?: https://Home.solari.com/what-percentage-of-my-assets-should-i-hold-in-precious-metals
Precious Metals Investing in Silver and Gold Coins Seminar: https://Library.solari.com/precious-metals-investing-in-silver-and-gold-coins-audio-seminar
Allergic to Numismatic Coins: https://Home.solari.com/allergic-to-numismatic-coins
How to Buy and Install a Safe with Dan Perkins: https://Library.solari.com/how-to-buy-and-install-a-safe-with-dan-perkins
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
FEBRUARY 17, 2022
Rethinking Diversification: https://Home.solari.com/rethinking-diversification
What Percentage of My Assets Should I Hold in Precious Metals?: https://Home.solari.com/what-percentage-of-my-assets-should-i-hold-in-precious-metals
Precious Metals Investing in Silver and Gold Coins Seminar: https://Library.solari.com/precious-metals-investing-in-silver-and-gold-coins-audio-seminar
Allergic to Numismatic Coins: https://Home.solari.com/allergic-to-numismatic-coins
How to Buy and Install a Safe with Dan Perkins: https://Library.solari.com/how-to-buy-and-install-a-safe-with-dan-perkins
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
FEBRUARY 17, 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.