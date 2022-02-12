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STATE OF EMERGENCY - "GO HOME OR GO TO JAIL YOU CRIMINALS" - ONTARIO TO LIFT MANDATES SOON FORD SAY
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40 views • February 12, 2022
What a pathetic excuse for a human: Doug Ford. What a liar. PREMIER FORD SAYS HE WILL LIFT MANDATES SOON.
Feb. 11, 2022 - This afternoon, Downtown Ottawa remains peaceful and quiet while Ontario Premiere Doug Ford threatens the arrest of law abiding protestors over the Criminal Mandates being forced upon everyone.
- Police are now showing up at homes in Canada if you post on Facebook anything going against the main narrative .... which is a LIE as everyone knows. CRIMINALS are running Canada. Source: Wil Paranormal.
Feb. 11, 2022 - This afternoon, Downtown Ottawa remains peaceful and quiet while Ontario Premiere Doug Ford threatens the arrest of law abiding protestors over the Criminal Mandates being forced upon everyone.
- Police are now showing up at homes in Canada if you post on Facebook anything going against the main narrative .... which is a LIE as everyone knows. CRIMINALS are running Canada. Source: Wil Paranormal.
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