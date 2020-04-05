© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Impfstoffpanik in Perth, Australien (reupload)
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • April 05, 2020
Ursprünglich upgeloaded 2018, dises Video mußte neu hochgefahren werden nach serverwechsel bei Brighteon.
Es handelt sich um die Tatsache, daß die New South Wales Regierung versucht hat eine Anfrage nach den Inhaltsstoffe von Impfstoffe als mordähnliche Straftat darzusetllen.
Es handelt sich um die Tatsache, daß die New South Wales Regierung versucht hat eine Anfrage nach den Inhaltsstoffe von Impfstoffe als mordähnliche Straftat darzusetllen.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.