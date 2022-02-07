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BREAKING - WARNING - LARGE POLICE REINFORCEMENTS HEADING TO OTTAWA - MASS ARRESTS IMMINENT
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294 views • February 07, 2022
Let's hope this isn't real.
Looks like Trudeau has taken over as Dictator of Canada and you're about to see all your FREEDOMS come to a grinding halt.
Hundreds of Police Reinforcements are on the way to shut down the Truckers peaceful freedom movement.
Everyone in the downtown area will be arrested and prosecuted without exception.
Expect large scale Brute Force from police units.
Email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
wil paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
Looks like Trudeau has taken over as Dictator of Canada and you're about to see all your FREEDOMS come to a grinding halt.
Hundreds of Police Reinforcements are on the way to shut down the Truckers peaceful freedom movement.
Everyone in the downtown area will be arrested and prosecuted without exception.
Expect large scale Brute Force from police units.
Email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
wil paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
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