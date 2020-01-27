The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 3 Exhibit B) Subsection: Who were the Messiah's Apostles known as the Essene's / Ebionites. This section of the L.P.S. series will stand as our 2nd Witness to further confirm our evidence.



By the mouths of two or three witness may every matter be confirmed.



This is a deeper historical continuation and subsection of The Lying Pen of the Scribes series. We will look into the lives of the famous but elusive Hebrew Yisraelite men better known as the Disciples and Apostles.



What Theologians have covertly mislable as the "Jew"ish" Christian era".



However, in hindsight

historically known by the people of their day as the Ebionites / Essene's; the followers of Christ and John the Baptist. What so many don't know is these pious men are the true authors of the Dead Sea Scrolls.



What we will uncover is the special teachings given to them by the true Messiah was the true heritage of Yisrael handed down from Adam, Seth, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Issac, Jacob, Moses, David, Solomon, Zadock, and the one known as the Christ.



By looking into the 2nd and 3rd century historians as our direct A one sources about the lives of these Holy men and their lifestyles, teachings, beliefs, diets in detail. We will further comfirn the Truth about flesh consumption.



These men were taught the True Gospel and Way by the true Messiah in which all Yisraelites and Gentile companions alike are commanded to model their lives by. The one King we say we love and follow. The true Yisraelite Messiah who came to be the pattern and blue print of this age so that we maybe excepted into the next age to come.



Please take notes.

Remember to please DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.



This series in the Most Important information and hidden truth on earth.

Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you with all those you love and all those who are principled towards the Truth and following the Creator.



Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter



Special thanks to David H'Notsari for this detailed and so important biblical study and academic documentary.



ALL PRAISES BE ON TO THE MOST HIGH POWER OF TRUE YASHAR'AL!



PEACE, LOVE, and LIGHT TO THE 12 TRIBES WHO ARE SCATTERED AROUND THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE EARTH!