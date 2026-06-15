The Seven Mysteries Of Paul Part One

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6/14/2026
Seven Mysteries of Paul
Intro: Paul was revealed unto him mysteries that the world needed to know. Why are there mysteries. Mysteries were things revealed after Jesus was ascended and they are for the church and the church only! This study is from Robert Breaker’s King James Study Group.
Ephesians 3:7-12 Whereof I was made a minister, according to the gift of the grace of God given unto me by the effectual working of his power. 8 Unto me, who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ; 9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ: 10 To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God, This is why we need this. 11 According to the eternal purpose which he purposed in Christ Jesus our Lord: 12 In whom we have boldness and access with confidence by the faith of him.