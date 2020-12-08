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Baphomet & Arch of Ba'al: Hidden in Plain Site
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102 views • December 08, 2020
In this video I discuss secrets of secret societies and their use of symbolism and rituals. I also explain their connections with the Rothschilds, Masons & Wizards and the god they worship. I explain how these societies use their innocent lodge members to perform floor work that is tied to Enochian Magic and secret combinations to usher in their god. They use a replica of the arch of baal in doing so.
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