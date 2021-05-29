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Just block out the sun, what could go wrong?
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123 views • May 29, 2021
reallygraceful, Apr 7, 2021
This video is about solar geo-engineering and the June 2021 plans to “spray millions of tonnes of chalk into the stratosphere, in an attempt to ‘dim the sun’ and cool the Earth", and the latest update on this project, as it's been cancelled for Sweden. dear fact checkers: no one is alleging anyone is completely blocking out the sun.
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This video is about solar geo-engineering and the June 2021 plans to “spray millions of tonnes of chalk into the stratosphere, in an attempt to ‘dim the sun’ and cool the Earth", and the latest update on this project, as it's been cancelled for Sweden. dear fact checkers: no one is alleging anyone is completely blocking out the sun.
Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon (Patreon and channel members watch these videos before anyone else) http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/reallygraceful/
YouTube backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStE6_g3oP7DO5poxBvwOkA/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reallygraceful/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful
Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful
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