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Morgellons - What's Going On?
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483 views • April 17, 2021
Credit to Justinian Deception
Black worms in face masks and covid test kits, is this bordering on international crime? Where was the full disclosure published, why are police and governing administrations forcing people to wear contaminated medical masks? have international bankers stepped over the mark this time? ...
Source: https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception
Smart Dust: Drug Delivery System
Nanoworms, being a drug delivery system invented for cancer and tumors from what I can see. Could they be used to deliver a more sinister poison or used in biological warfare?
Could the COVID-19 strain exist within the nano worm in order to justify the vaccine?
Creating the problem in order to solve it for the benefit of a hidden agenda?....
Nano worms are about 5 to 10 nm in size, too small to see with the naked eye and have been detected in medical masks and test kits. So why is your government forcing you to wear them?
Is the pandemic in the nanoworm?
Bill Gates Plans To Vaccinate the World
https://www.brighteon.com/6f5188dc-9c4a-4ee4-9440-b68966f7fe28
Black worms in face masks and covid test kits, is this bordering on international crime? Where was the full disclosure published, why are police and governing administrations forcing people to wear contaminated medical masks? have international bankers stepped over the mark this time? ...
Source: https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception
Smart Dust: Drug Delivery System
Nanoworms, being a drug delivery system invented for cancer and tumors from what I can see. Could they be used to deliver a more sinister poison or used in biological warfare?
Could the COVID-19 strain exist within the nano worm in order to justify the vaccine?
Creating the problem in order to solve it for the benefit of a hidden agenda?....
Nano worms are about 5 to 10 nm in size, too small to see with the naked eye and have been detected in medical masks and test kits. So why is your government forcing you to wear them?
Is the pandemic in the nanoworm?
Bill Gates Plans To Vaccinate the World
https://www.brighteon.com/6f5188dc-9c4a-4ee4-9440-b68966f7fe28
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