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Garland Favorito Says Georgia Officials Including Raffensperger Concealed Ballot Tampering from Judge
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60 views • June 24, 2021
Gateway Pundit Exclusive interview with Garland Favorito following news that ballot boxes were opened since January.

Garland said he was not surprised with the story reported on Tuesday, “Not at all, we had been aware of this for a long time… Let me clarify, we have been aware that they had claimed that they had done that.” Garland said this must have occurred after they spoke with Susan Voyles on January 7th. Voyles had signed a legal affidavit accusing Fulton County of counting ballots she described as “pristine” that did not appear to be legitimate ballots.

Garland added this on admission by the state officials, “It sounds like they are admitting that they tampered with the ballots in violation of Georgia law.”

Garland Favorito then told The Gateway Pundit that his team is discussing what to do with this latest development, “We are discussing what to do with it.”

Jim Hoft, “So you might take action but you haven’t decided?”

Garland Favorito, “Well we haven’t decided what action should be taken… I would think that the judge would want to know that they concealed this activity from him, when they submitted their amicus brief in our case… That was around the middle of May.”

Jim Hoft: “They hid that from the judge that they tampered with some of the ballots after they were told not to. That sounds like a very big deal to me.”

Garland Favorito: ‘Yeah, I thought it was a very big deal.”
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