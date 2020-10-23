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The moment for change is now (MIRRORED)
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854 views • October 23, 2020
The moment for change is now (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Kai Stuht Creative Caravan at:-
https://youtu.be/dVZQCsvPvsM
➥ Support investigative journalism with Kai Stuht:
➥ via Patreon: https://patreon.com/CreativeCaravan
➥ via Paypal: http://paypal.me/KaiStuht
➥ via Bitcoin: 3L7qybgSCNJrDvC3zLAFuBbXXhESW2RfCg
➥ via Überweisung
account owner: Kai Stuht
IBAN: DE08700222000020197536
BIC: FDDODEMMXXX / Fidor Bank
Verwendungszweck: freiwillige Zuwendung
The moment for change is now
➥ Telegram Kanal: https://t.me/KaiStuht
➥ Twitter: http://twitter.com/KaiStuht
➥ T-Shirts & Hoodies: https://shop.spreadshirt.de/CreativeCaravan
Du kannst uns auch durch den Kauf eines T-shirts unterstützen!
➥ Facebook: https://fb.com/ignorance.world
➥ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ignorance_pulls_the_trigger/
➥ YouTube: https://bit.ly/2wzNA8b
➥ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KWbHTr4jDhv9/
➥ Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/KaiStuhtCreativeCaravan
Mirrored from You Tube channel Kai Stuht Creative Caravan at:-
https://youtu.be/dVZQCsvPvsM
➥ Support investigative journalism with Kai Stuht:
➥ via Patreon: https://patreon.com/CreativeCaravan
➥ via Paypal: http://paypal.me/KaiStuht
➥ via Bitcoin: 3L7qybgSCNJrDvC3zLAFuBbXXhESW2RfCg
➥ via Überweisung
account owner: Kai Stuht
IBAN: DE08700222000020197536
BIC: FDDODEMMXXX / Fidor Bank
Verwendungszweck: freiwillige Zuwendung
The moment for change is now
➥ Telegram Kanal: https://t.me/KaiStuht
➥ Twitter: http://twitter.com/KaiStuht
➥ T-Shirts & Hoodies: https://shop.spreadshirt.de/CreativeCaravan
Du kannst uns auch durch den Kauf eines T-shirts unterstützen!
➥ Facebook: https://fb.com/ignorance.world
➥ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ignorance_pulls_the_trigger/
➥ YouTube: https://bit.ly/2wzNA8b
➥ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KWbHTr4jDhv9/
➥ Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/KaiStuhtCreativeCaravan
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