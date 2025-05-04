Destruction of the Middle Class is Coming.

The Hidden Market That Might CRASH the U.S. Economy in 2025

-

86,192 views May 2, 2025

UNFTR Media

***

6 MONTH'S FOR TRUMP TO DESTROY THE ECONOMY AND THE MIDDLE CLASS

-

TEN YEARS PROJECTED FOR THE NEW ECONOMY TO BUILD BACK

-

AND IT IS BEING BUILTBTO BENEFIT THE BANKSTERS, THE BILLIONAIRE OLIGARCH'S AND MEGA CORPORATIONS

-

DOESN'T THAT SOUND GREAT?

-

If You Do Not Remove Trump From Power, He Will Remove ALL YOUR POWER, And Transfer Your Wealth to the Ultra Rich...

***

There's a hidden market that might crash the economy in 2025. Tariff chaos. Leverage in the Repo Market. A burgeoning liquidity crisis. There’s an

Iceberg, dead ahead only we can’t see below the surface to know how big it is.

-

In this video Max takes a big swing at the existential crisis brewing beneath the surface in the financial markets. Trump’s tariffs, declining economic data and slumping global demand will potentially neutralize half of the Fed’s crisis response arsenal. The logical and expected response to what is shaping up to be a catastrophic summer is the “Fed Put.” In other words, another bailout.

-

But if the Fed looks to expand its balance sheet to accomplish this during a liquidity crisis, will the buyers of U.S. debt show up? Inflation and a weak dollar, frayed nerves in the bond market and more reckless behavior coming out of the White House could cause a run on the big banks and other firms that live in the “shadow repo” market leaving the Fed balancing the world on its shoulders.

-

Sign up for the UNFTR Free Weekly Newsletter at UNFTR.com Join us on Discord - unftr.com/discord Bluesky - @unftr.com IG | FB | TikTok - @unftrpod

-

CHAPTERS

00:00 - Preview

00:27 - Introduction

02:50 - Benchmarking the Current Economy 07:59 - UNFTR Break

08:53 - Capitalism, U.S. Hegemony & Financialization of the Economy

17:21 - Trump’s Big Gamble

21:15 - Danger of Leverage in the Repo Markets

31:53 - Assessing What Comes Next

35:13 - Credits Apollo White Paper https://www.apolloacademy.com/wp-cont...

-

SUPPORT THE SHOW Become a Member or Leave us a Tip https://www.unftr.com/memberships Buy our Native Roasted Coffee https://www.unftr.com/shop Check out our book list https://bookshop.org/shop/UNFTRpod Shop UNFTR Merch! https://www.unftr.com/merch ABOUT UNFTR Unf*cking the Republic (UNFTR for short) is progressive media organization that produces a longform podcast, YouTube videos, newsletters and original essays on U.S. politics, socio economics and civil liberties. Our features attempt to explain how we arrived in Bizarro America, the funhouse mirror version of what was originally intended. You can access all of our work at www.UNFTR.com #SocioEconomics #AmericanHistory #Economics #USPolitics

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

Mirrored From:

https://www.youtube.com/@UNFTR