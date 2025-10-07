Trump Declares U.S. In Armed Conflict With Drug Cartels - Considers Invoking Insurrection Act

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mailbag Show * 10.7.2025
TRUMP CONSIDERS INVOKING INSURRECTION ACT
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-hed-invoking-insurrection-act/story?id=126290311
PORTLAND PROTESTS
https://thehill.com/homenews/5541608-portland-protests-trump-insurrection/
INTERSTELLAR OBJECT
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15157327/NASA-interstellar-object-3i-atlas-Earth.html
KRISTI NOEM: CARTELS ARE TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/kristi-noem-shares-that-cartel-members-terrorist-organizations/
TRUMP, ARMED CONFLICT, CARTELS
https://thehill.com/homenews/5535523-trump-armed-conflict-drug-cartels-caribbean/
NEW YORK CITY FALLING TO COMMUNISM
https://www.independentsentinel.com/new-york-is-falling-to-communism-so-are-democrats/
NASA BECOMING SPY AGENCY
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/nasa-isn-t-about-space-anymore-trump-s-executive-order-is-quietly-turning-it-into-spy-agency/ar-AA1MKxyj
GREG ABBOT DEPLOYS TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD
https://www.westernjournal.com/gov-greg-abbot-deploys-elite-texas-national-guard-blue-state-crackdowns/
NATIONAL GUARD, TRUMP, OREGON, CHICAGO
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2025/10/06/us/national-guard-trump-oregon-chicago
TRUMP REPORTEDLY ORDERS STOP...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/trump-reportedly-orders-stop-all-diplomatic-talks-venezuela/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson