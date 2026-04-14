Russian Groups eliminate AFU manpower & hardware

00:00 UAV teams of the Burevestnik UAV Regiment, Volunteer Corps, Yuzhnaya Group of Forces, burned down AFU UAV launch sites in Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction.

00:04 Marines of the 177th Guards Regiment assigned to the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged enemy manpower, hardware, and drones in Dobropolye direction.

00:15 Tsentr Group's FPV drones eliminated AFU manpower and hardware in Dobropolye direction.

00:38 Drones of the Ulyanovsk Air Assault Formation destroying the assets to deliver enemy materiel, disrupted logistics of the enemy in Orekhov direction (Zaporozhye region).

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

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#Summary for the morning of April 14, 2026

▪️ From 08.00 to 20.00 the Ministry of Defense reported 90 downed enemy fixed-wing UAVs. Videos circulated online from Cherepovets showing smoke near a complex mineral fertilizer production plant. During the night, drone danger signals sounded in several regions, drones were shot down over Rostov and Tula regions. On the outskirts of Melitopol - high drone activity, the enemy struck an energy infrastructure facility in the southern part of Zaporizhia Region.

▪️ "Gerans" engaged targets in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions. Reports indicate a second strike on the Vsessvit-Oil oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk Region. (https://t.me/belarusian_silovik/72662)

▪️ In Bryansk Region in the settlement of Strativa in Starodub District, a UAV strike wounded a nurse at a clinic.

▪️ In the Sumy direction the North Group of Forces advances in Shostka, Sumy, and Krasnopillia (near Novodmitrivka) districts. Daily advances ranged from 150 to 450 meters, according to official reports. The enemy notes increased Russian Armed Forces activity in the region, acknowledges our troops' advance to a depth of up to 1.5 km from the border in the Grabovske area (opposite Krasnoyaruzhsk District).

▪️ In Kursk Region in Belovskoye District, a UAV attack on a medical vehicle wounded a driver and electrician, employees of Belovskoye Central District Hospital. Near the village of Viktorovka in Rylsk District, an enemy drone attacked a vehicle, a man was wounded.

▪️ In Belgorod Region in Shebekino, a woman sustained blast injuries from a detonated drone. Also there, a woman was injured in a drone attack on an administrative facility. In the village of Yasnyye Zori, three men sustained shrapnel wounds from a UAV attack. Another man sought hospital treatment after a drone attack in the hamlet of Gaevka. In Grayvoron, a woman and an "Orlan" fighter were wounded. Numerous settlements are under enemy fire.

▪️ In the Kharkiv direction the North Group of Forces reports fierce fighting in Volchansk Hutors and the vicinity of the settlement, as well as near the state border along the Zybino - Volokhivka – Okhrimivka line, and also in the Velykobourluk sector.

▪️ In the Slavyansk direction fighting continues for the approach to Rai-Aleksandrivka, which is important for further advance toward Kramatorsk and Slavyansk. The enemy counterattacks toward Nikiforivka and in the area of Dibrova and Fedorivka Druga.

▪️ In Kostyantynivka heavy fighting continues. Russian Armed Forces are leveling multi-story buildings with AFU positions using FABs. Fighting continues southwest of the city, the enemy offers fierce resistance.

▪️ In the eastern part of Zaporizhia Region the East Group of Forces conducts offensive operations to free the settlements of Vozdzvizhevka, Verkhnya Tersa, Komsomolske, Charyvne. Our bridgehead across the Volchya River expands, several enemy strongpoints brought under control.

▪️ On the Zaporizhia front – fighting in Stepnohirsk and Prymorskyy. Multiple drones operate from both sides.

Summary compiled by: Two Majors