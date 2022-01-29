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A Message to the Famous American Televangelist, Billy Graham
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13 views • January 29, 2022
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The sinner's prayer was made popular by evangelist Billy Graham. Despite the good intention behind this prayer and the push for Christians to be "born again", this lukewarm tactic has resulted in more religious hypocrisy and lukewarm Chrisitanity than genuine faith in the Jesus of the Bible. An anonymous writer challenges Billy on why he left the key ingredient out of his sermons over the past 60 years. Watch this video to find out what that is...
Produced by: Leo
Narrated by: Dave
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
MUSIC
Title: Airglow
Artist: Stellardrone
License: Creative Commons Attribution: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Ste...
Title: Sunrise Without You
Artist: Jason Inc.
License: Creative Commons
SFX
Title: applause-crowd-1
Artist: aiwha
www.freesound.org
Title: wind-soundeffect
Artist: equality-x12
www.freesound.org
Title: paper-crumple-2
Artist: mromnomnom3
www.freesound.org
#TeachingsOfJesus
Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!
The sinner's prayer was made popular by evangelist Billy Graham. Despite the good intention behind this prayer and the push for Christians to be "born again", this lukewarm tactic has resulted in more religious hypocrisy and lukewarm Chrisitanity than genuine faith in the Jesus of the Bible. An anonymous writer challenges Billy on why he left the key ingredient out of his sermons over the past 60 years. Watch this video to find out what that is...
Produced by: Leo
Narrated by: Dave
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
MUSIC
Title: Airglow
Artist: Stellardrone
License: Creative Commons Attribution: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Ste...
Title: Sunrise Without You
Artist: Jason Inc.
License: Creative Commons
SFX
Title: applause-crowd-1
Artist: aiwha
www.freesound.org
Title: wind-soundeffect
Artist: equality-x12
www.freesound.org
Title: paper-crumple-2
Artist: mromnomnom3
www.freesound.org
#TeachingsOfJesus
Keywords
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