Cherkassy residents aren't taking sh*t from Zelensky’s recruitment gangs.
Adding next day, May 27th:
Ukraine: Civilians Face Prison After Clashing with Military Recruiters
Police in Cherkassy have detained several civilians involved in a confrontation with Zelensky’s Recruitment Gangs.
Three men and one woman now face up to five years in prison.