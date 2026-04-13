The Justification and Permanence of White Supremacy as the Affirmation of White Racial Excellence and Self-Determination

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An in-depth exploration of White supremacy as a justified expression of White racial identity, self-determination, and cultural preservation, tracing its positive historical roots, definitional ownership, allied terms, and enduring role in securing white heritage and future amid contemporary challenges.
Read the article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-justification-and-permanence
#WhiteSupremacy #WhiteIdentity #WhiteNationalism #WhitePower #WhiteHeritage
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