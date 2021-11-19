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5 Year Old Son Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer Saved By a Fathers Heart - LOGAN DUVALL
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30 views • November 19, 2021
No one is ever prepared to hear that their child has a life-threatening illness. The moment I heard the word "cancer" in relation to my then 5-year-old son, Lander, my whole world came crashing down. On the outside, he looked as healthy as can be, but I quickly learned the brutal reality that a devastating illness had invaded his little body.
Upon hearing the diagnosis, I immediately experienced the normal reactions: shock, disbelief and denial, fear, anxiety, guilt, sadness, depression, and anger. But I refused to give in to defeat.

Why is cancer increasing at alarming rates? How can so many kids be getting cancer? Why did my baby get cancer?

I instantly set out on a mission to not leave a stone unturned in researching and implementing the best anti-cancer protocol known to mankind. Bottom line - I wanted to give my son the best chance for survival.

In my book, Father's Heart, you will join me on my journey to unlock the secrets to longevity; free from cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, as explained by experts in their prospective fields. We will tap into the findings of best-selling author and explorer Dan Buettner, as he creates the awareness of Blue Zones. The five areas in the world have the highest number of people living to 100 years or more.
Obviously, the Blue Zone areas must be doing something different to avoid the onslaught of chronic diseases the rest of the world is experiencing.
Longevity is the foundation of "The LanderMan Plan" which layers health, cancer-specific, and prosperity-promoting choices.

From Regenerative Health, Regenerative Agriculture, and Regenerative Business, we go step-by-step in describing the actions to take for a brighter future for our global community. Action steps that will change the world.

"Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit." Napoleon Hill

"Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap." Galatians 6:7

Join me as we Sow the seeds of prosperity and Reap all that God has provided. The future is up to us!

Connect with Logan Here:

Pre-order His Book A Fathers Heart here: https://amzn.to/3C8AYpb

Connect with Logan:

Market Website: https://meandmcgeemarket.com/
Pre-order His Book A Fathers Heart here: https://amzn.to/3C8AYpb

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/MeAndMcgeeMarket/

Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/me_and_mcgee_market/

Are you prepared to take care of your family if the shelves become bare? Don't wait until the supply chains are stopped and it's too late. Get your Food storage here:
www.getpreparedwithsteve.com

Become energy independent and get off the grid. Protect yourself against hyperinflation and rising energy costs by going solar today. Get one FREE year with a new solar system. No money down and 1.99% financing.
https://advancedhomepros.com
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