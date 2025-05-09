FROM DYES TO CBER: MAHA IS MOVING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The MAHA movement continues to make legislative strides as Trump pledges to ban and defund dangerous gain-of-function research abroad, Dr. Casey Means is hand-picked as the next Surgeon General, and major food giants like PepsiCo begin phasing out toxic chemical dyes in favor of safer, natural alternatives. Meanwhile, Dr. Vinay Prasad has been appointed as the new head of CBER at the FDA, signaling a potential shift in vaccine safety oversight.