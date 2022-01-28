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🇨🇦🙌🏽 NO IT WON'T BE TELEVISED! Mainstream media is saying nothing about the record breaking truck convoy heading to Ottawa to demand mandates be scrapped and that Trudeau steps down.
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31 views • January 28, 2022
🇨🇦🙌🏽 NO IT WON'T BE TELEVISED! Mainstream media is saying nothing about the record breaking truck convoy heading to Ottawa to demand mandates be scrapped and that Trudeau steps down.
Canadian PM Justin says that the truck convoy is just a "small fringe minority" and has now conveniently been "exposed to c0
Canadian PM Justin says that the truck convoy is just a "small fringe minority" and has now conveniently been "exposed to c0
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