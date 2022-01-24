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Unforgivable Sin... Vaccinating Children from Covid - Dr Geert Vanden Bossche
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123 views • January 24, 2022
A more detailed interview with Dr Geert Vanden Bossche on the dangers of injecting these drugs into children when they are not in any danger of the virus itself. It may very well create numerous other more severe injuries and more dangerous variants of the virus as the mass vaccination is the driving force behind the variants.
Something Every Parent or guardian of children should be aware
Credit Voice for Science and Solidarity and Dr Geert Vanden Bossche
voicesforscienceandsolidarity.org
Something Every Parent or guardian of children should be aware
Credit Voice for Science and Solidarity and Dr Geert Vanden Bossche
voicesforscienceandsolidarity.org
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