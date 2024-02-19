Create New Account
All Bibles in Wrong Order & Change the Number of Books! (I FULLY Agree!)
Jeff Hertzog
The Bible After Jerome's Vulgate 382 the Arrangement Was Changed, from 22 Books SPLIT Into 39!

The Old Testament is only 22 books and not 39 like ALL Bibles have altered! Making the whole thing 49 books (7 x 7) NOT 66 (the number of man and the beast).

http://www.askelm.com/restoring/ is a good source! Go to my Websites www.jeffhertzog.net and my Internet Radio Station Website, Radio America USA www.radioamericausa.com follow me on the many Social Medias I am on and lookout for a future post I will put back on regarding this matter!

