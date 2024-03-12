BREAKING: RINO Rep. Ken Buck to Retire NEXT WEEK, Leaving Republicans with Razor-Thin Majority – Speaker Johnson Shocked





GOP Rep. Ken Buck will retire from Congress next week leaving Republicans with a razor-thin majority.





Following the resignation of Kevin McCarthy, Bill Johnson, Ken Buck and the ousting of George Santos, the Republicans will be left with a razor-thin majority of 218-213.





Last November RINO Rep. Buck from Colorado’s 4th congressional district said he would not seek reelection in 2024.





On Tuesday, Ken Buck, in a surprise announcement said he is retiring from Congress at the end of next week.





“It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years.





Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado with my family,” Ken Buck said in a statement on Tuesday.





House Speaker Mike Johnson was shocked by Ken Buck’s surprise announcement.





“I was surprised by Ken’s announcement. I’m looking forward to talking with him about that,” Speaker Johnson told reporters on Tuesday.







