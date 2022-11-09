SELECTION 2022: CYBER ATTACK on Voting Machines & Feds Swarm Florida Polling Stations

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Cross Talk News
Nov 8, 2022
Tuesday on CrossTalk news, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke go over the midterms that are imminently about to be stolen by the deep state once again due largely to Republican inaction at the state level. In addition, Ben Shapiro made several remarks at a recent conference that served as an indirect shot across the bow at Candance Owens if she ever decides to act like Kanye West.
All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...
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