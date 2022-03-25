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Canada: 90% of COVID Deaths Are Vaxxed! Israel: 83% of Cases are Vaxxed!
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3084 views • March 25, 2022
Just like we saw in England where 92% of COVID deaths were vaccinated, Canada is at 90%.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Info Wars - Owen Shroyer
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=623cb252c133101b87024ac8
2) Conversations That Matter with Dr. Lee Merritt
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-merritt-u-s-losing-wwiii-amid-injection-devastation/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Info Wars - Owen Shroyer
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=623cb252c133101b87024ac8
2) Conversations That Matter with Dr. Lee Merritt
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-merritt-u-s-losing-wwiii-amid-injection-devastation/
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