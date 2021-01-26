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The Highwire with Del Bigtree
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
SAFETY SCRAPPED IN COVID TRIALS
Less than 2 months into the #Covid19 vaccine rollout, #Pfizer and #Moderna have already begun unblinding the placebo group from their trials and encouraging them to hop in line for the vaccine. But there are serious concerns this would risk any long term evidence of the vaccine's safety, or efficacy.
#VaccineSafety #Unblinded #Covid19Vaccine #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #IamInformed