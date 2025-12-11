US Capitol menorah lighting: Speaker Johnson, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer & House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries participate 🤮

Speaker Johnson, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries participate in the U.S. Capitol menorah lighting wearing kippahs.

The menorah is made from the steel of missiles shot down by Israel's Iron Dome. So American tax dollars.

Video from yesterday, Dec 10th.

More:

Israel just presented Donald Trump with an award calling him the “Prince of Peace” a direct insult to Christians. (menorah)

The plaque on it cites Isaiah 9:6, a biblical prophecy Christians universally believe refers to Jesus Christ alone: “Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

The inscription ends by calling it the “Covenant of Peace Award to the Prince of Peace, President Donald J. Trump.”

The gift was presented by the Israel Heritage Foundation, a hardline Zionist organization tied to Likud donors and U.S. Christian Zionist networks.

The award cites both Isaiah 9:6 and Numbers 25:12, verses associated with messianic prophecy and with divine “peace” granted through punitive force. In modern religious and political contexts, these verses simply aren’t applied to living politicians.

For Christians, calling any political leader the “Prince of Peace” is blasphemous.

For the IHF and its partners, it’s part of a long-running effort to mythologize Trump, the same campaign that previously likened him to Cyrus the Great and portrayed him as a prophetic figure who “restored” Israel’s borders and brought “peace” through the Abraham Accords.

This award's purpose is to flatter a politically valuable ally, mobilize American evangelicals, and reinforce Trump’s growing messianic cult of personality.