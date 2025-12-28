BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 31:10,27-28, 20251227
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

My dearest, most Gracious, Holy, Heavenly Father, and Merciful YAHWEH RAPHA, the LORD YAHWEH my HEALER in Exodus 15:26 and Psalm 103:3,4! Thank You for the great redemption that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ purchased for me with His precious blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross. Holy Father, I come to You with genuine repentance and pray for Your continuous love, mercy, forgiveness, and blessings.

10.    My Almighty, Heavenly Father, and YAHWEH RAPHA, the LORD YAHWEH my HEALER, in response to your question on who can find a virtuous woman, mother, wife, sister, daughter, son, brother, husband, and father, please, bless me with such a virtuous person whose price is far above rubies.

27.    Who looketh well to the ways of her or his household, and eateth not the bread of idleness.

28.    Whose children arise up, and call her or him blessed; her husband or his wife also, and he or she praiseth her or him because You have blessed him or her as You blessed Father Abraham and Mother Sarah! Amen!

Thank you, my YAHWEH RAPHA, my HEALER in Exodus 15:26 and Psalm 103:3,4 for the assurance in Your covenant! I trust that Your Holy Spirit will continue to lead my virtuous mother, wife, sister, daughter, father, husband, brother, and son with all the spiritual and physical blessings through the Righteousness in the Blessed Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 31:10,27-28, personalized KJV)

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us: 

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

