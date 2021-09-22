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Five in Ten 9/23/21: Biden Shills for Great Reset
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54 views • September 22, 2021
President Biden’s address to the UN, which featured talk of the pandemic, climate change, and “building back better,” signaled to the world that he’s all in on the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset.
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5) Biden addresses globalists and the UN; 4) JP Morgan analysis find delta variant much less infectious than thought; 3) Brainwashing students in UK; 2) Disbarred pro-abortion attorneys sue abortionist in Texas hoping judge will overturn Texas law; 1) Spanish man claims he’s returned from 2027 with video showing he’s the only one left on earth.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv
5) Biden addresses globalists and the UN; 4) JP Morgan analysis find delta variant much less infectious than thought; 3) Brainwashing students in UK; 2) Disbarred pro-abortion attorneys sue abortionist in Texas hoping judge will overturn Texas law; 1) Spanish man claims he’s returned from 2027 with video showing he’s the only one left on earth.
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