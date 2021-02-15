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Loving God With All of Your Mind
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399 views • February 15, 2021
Faith and reason often seem at odds with one another, but are they really? We can read the teachings of Jesus with a rational approach to faith, using all of our mind to interpret Jesus, and it is actually MORE powerful as a result. There is no room for brain dead Christians in God's army! Even the story of Gideon can have a logical explanation. When all else fails, try listening to Jesus!
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