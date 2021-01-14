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Donald Trump was given the Amero president's job (leader of America & Canada & Mexico 3 horn kings) in exchange for giving up his U.S. president's job to Hillary Clinton's puppet Joe Biden
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1190 views • January 14, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). Steven BenNun’s intelligence sources have confirmed that all these fake stories of mass arrests of the “bad guys” by the so-called Illuminati NWO supposed “light forces” are lies to keep the humans docile and happy and worshipping their AntiChrist as their hero, until the real Christian Church Saints are raptured out to heaven, and then Satan Lucifer can genocide exterminate the humans and religious Christian Tribulation Saints. It seems all of this are an elaborate fake show by the Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels to make the humans believe that the good Nazi Satanist “black sun” faction is arresting and imprisoning all the bad communist Satanist rival faction pedophile cannibal Jezebel-worshipper feminist abortionist child sacrifice genocide New Age Wicca witches. They are still moving forward with Donald Trump’s Noahide laws to execute all Tribulation Saints and real human non-Draco Jews, and “Operation Warp Speed Nazi Blitzkrieg” to make all humans into zombies or depopulate them with the gene-altering 5G remote assassination Borg AI femtobot “black goo” t-Veronica virus COVID-19 vaccine, and World War 3 with China and Iran and whoever else they can fight. Simon Parkes was reporting that Donald Trump was going to shut down the media and start World War 3 depopulation on Wednesday, but his intelligence sources told him that they made it earlier to be carried out on Tuesday. They were saying that all the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar people had been impatiently waiting for this moment to finally start their depopulation and replacement of the humans and to establish their NWO revived Noah’s days Atlantis nephiliim civilization. We real Christians shared the 100% truth to all of God’s spiritual army to mobilize them to restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist, and we prayed, and God stopped Donald Trump’s false flag World War 3 nuclear war and false flag civil war, and the kick off of the Illuminati NWO. It seems Kim Goguen, the new Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian alien fallen angel matriarchal ruler, who took over power from the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite rulers of earth, got angry at Donald Trump. He had agreed to give up his U.S. president’s job in exchange for a promotion to a higher job as the president of the Amero to rule the three horn kings of America and Canada and Mexico. However, he had tried to start the NWO and World War 3 and keep his presidency on Tuesday, while she and the Pleiadian alien fallen angels were looking the other way. Kim may have told his Nazi 4th Reich Saturn planet Draco bosses to stand down, and stop all their NWO and war plans until the real Christians have been raptured out to heaven. Satan Lucifer’s AntiChrist’s Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian alien fallen angel incarnate avatar matriarchal ruler, who took over the Illuminati NWO from the Draco reptilian chimera alien “Black Sun” Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet faction, Kim Goguen says that the Nazi 4th Reich Draco chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump was told by his bosses the Nazi 4th Reich Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “Black Sun” Satanist Saturnalian Zoroastrian nobility, who are the bosses of the 4th Reich Nazis, that he must give Hillary Clinton’s puppet clone Joe Biden the presidency of the United States, and in exchange he will be promoted to the president of the Amero (America, Canada, Mexico). He will be replacing the three horn kings. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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