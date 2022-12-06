Springtime for Kanye

Kanye West's recent shenanigans are reminiscent of the 1967 movie "The Producers," in which a dishonest impresario wants to sabotage a production by staging a play called 'Springtime for Hitler'. Kanye West, likewise, wanted out of a deal with the powerful Mercer family to purchase the dying social media platform Parler. Are his antics less earnest than some of his fans believe? Stay tuned for more of Kanye's "Parler" tricks.

Video Sources:

1) Kanye interview from Infowars: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dyNJlzmfM9PL/

2) Clip from "The Producers": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovCf9VRLnDY

