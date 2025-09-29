American actor Steven Seagal pays RESPECT to Tigran Keosayan in Moscow.

❗️ Russian filmmaker and television host Tigran Keosayan has died after spending nine months in a coma

The news was confirmed by his wife, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT.

He was in a coma brain dead. Margarita had to have emergency surgery, earlier in September. Possibly breast cancer. She was also put on the US sanctions list last year. Cynthia

More: On last Monday Sept 22, Margartita said: Margarita Simonyan, head of the Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT and its parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, announced Monday that she’s being treated for cancer.

“I’d love to write that everything’s fine, but I try never to lie,” she wrote on Telegram. “[My husband] Tigran is still in a coma, and I’m undergoing cancer treatment. What’s good about that?”

