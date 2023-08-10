Central Bank Indicator of US Economy Collapse -by Lynette Zang

Aug 10, 2023 PHOENIX
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🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION
There is a bank that is showing us what is most likely to happen. You could call this a canary in the coal mine. Well, what does that really mean? Coal miners used to bring a canary on their shoulders into the mine. The birds served as an early warning sign of impending trouble and danger. The miners would closely observe the bird. And if they noticed any signs of distress, they would evacuate the mine immediately. We've got a canary in the coal mine that is showing us distress, and it's time to protect yourself financially. Globalization is here and global central banks are all interconnected. This is a major sign of what is most likely to happen to the US economy and the world.
📖 CHAPTERS:
0:00 Canary in the Coalmine
1:19 Japan's Purchasing Power
5:01 Bubble Economy
6:48 The Yen
8:26 BOJ ETFs
10:30 Same Thing Over and Over
12:07 Japan Phasing Out Yield Curve
14:00 Traders Eye 5 Basis Points
17:37 Create a Strategy
📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/centr...
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