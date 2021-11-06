Silent War Ep. 6124: Winter is Coming for Vaxxed as Red Surge Continues, Republican V Communism

In this episode of The Silent War-For once, I agree with Bernie Sanders on an economic policy!China stockpiling nukes.Archbishop Carlo Vigano calls out the Satanic Vaccine Agenda.Truck Driver Defeats One of the Most Powerful Democrats in New Jersey After Spending Only $153 on His Race, despite massive state election fraud.Sen. Rand Paul Calls on Dr. Fauci to Resign: “What You’ve Done Is Change the Definition on Your Website to Try and Cover Your Ass”.Video Evidence of Election Fraud in New Jersey.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Holds Presser and Announces New Law Enforcement Office for Election Integrity.Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the prisoners believe the staff is putting chemicals and even public hair in their food. This is an assault on All Americans. What a dark time in American history.FBI Raids Project Veritas.Hospital ERs Across The Nation Are Completely Overwhelmed With Non-Covid Patients “Sicker Than They Have Ever Seen” – Nurses Forced to Give Treatments in Hallways Because No Beds are Available.Western Australia Reportedly Has No COVID, Vaccinations Continue, But Hospitals Are Overwhelmed.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat