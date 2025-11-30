DEATH JAB KILLS YOUTUBE BODYBUILDING STAR

Jo Lindner: YouTube bodybuilding star Joesthetics 'dies of aneurysm age 30'

Friends of YouTube bodybuilding influencer Jo Lindner, known as Joesthetics, are sharing tributes to "an amazing and incredible person".

Saturday 1 July 2023 22:14

Did you get the vaccine? I got it. Did you really? Yeah. Even four. Really? Yeah. Why? Yeah. It also bro You know how it is. This is the same day you go to. If you're worried about your heart and you are with the wrong people, all of a sudden you might do something on this party that you don't want to do because there's these people like you know, you should do it, dude fuck.





So, I mean, this place also, I was in this place. We don't need to say where it is exactly, but I was there and my friends are like, We can get it. You should get it, man. And I'm like, You got peer pressured into the Vaccine. Yeah. Is that what you say? Oh, what. I would be like fuck no.





Yeah, whatever it is. When I. When I think about it, they don't. I'm like, What did I do, man? But Oh, my God. Just comes in to read controversy, to have a conspiracy theories. Because I did blood cleaning twice after all this. I did. The plasma ferosis and taken out heavy metals and all that stuff. Oh, man.





Yeah, I did all this. I don't know. It's just this is too controversial probably to say. Well, you know, saying say I went to the doctor and I did my blood work again because it took my blood work all the time. And then I show it to the doctor and we kind of see this particles. And I'm like, what is this?





And then no way this is set the fuck up, this is from this. And I'm like, Oh my God. And then I show it to another of my friends and there's all kind of hidden websites that you can't get to, but it's like the dark media kind of thing. And there's even more conspiracies as crazy as fuck, because I know you're the kind of guy who for sure you got your blood work all the time, and then you're telling me you got the thing and then you got your blood work and then it was fucking crazy and Yeah, and this this guy's also big into it, so he's like, You need to do a plasma ferosis now.





now. So they poke like a fucking needle into your arm here, which is like. Like, like the, like a pen, you know, like, think, like this spreads unbelievably thick needle and they take all your blood out, put it into this machine and and clean it and bring it back. So we did this with heavy metal cleaning and all this stuff, which supposedly cleaned my blood.





I did a d-dimer test and I just I don't know if you know what it is. It's like this determines like the clotting of your arteries, arteries and stuff like d-dimer. And like my d-dimer was this. And and after all this, it was that. And then. Yeah, so it didn't improve after you got that. I did it. Yeah.





It's why I did it in six month period, like one time and then the second time most expensive is fragment like. Yeah it's no fun men. And so yeah, I was so shocked and the doctor was like, you need to do it, man. If you want to, like, survive after you took these shots. No way to do this.





No. Yeah, this was like that actually. Shit. Because I don't know if the nurse did something weird because when she took the. This entire hand, obviously. Yeah. So when she didn't talk about the blood and then it's like there were some like a white thing in there and I'm like, what the fuck is it? And then they're maybe like, maybe cholesterol.





And I'm like, What, a half? So what the fuck is this is? So then I showed it to my friend. He's conspiracy. He shows me all these websites with like, since, since they do, it is two people. So in so many they found it in athletes and stuff. And that's a weird like reason why people they died to have these white blood clots tons of them in the blood everywhere And so they're like, this is what you maybe have.

We go to this other doctor and make for the testing and then I make further testing and he's like, not white. It was not white anymore. There was no white thing. It was probably edges. The active nurse didn't do it right. But he then said, there's these black particles. This is the heavy metal that you have in your blood. That whole thing just strips me out. That was such a crazy time, man. I had an actual crazy time. So ultimately, what I think about this right now, like, after all, I'm like, dead was it and is some kind of a flu And that's what it is. And people overreacted maybe. And whatever it is, like people may be sore, but unity is also for making money.