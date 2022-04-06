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Bombshell: Pfizer Saw So Many Adverse Events, They Had to Hire 2,400 NEW Employees to Process Them
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284 views • April 06, 2022
Bombshell: Pfizer Saw So Many Adverse Events, They Had to Hire 2,400 NEW Employees to Process Them
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "[Pfizer] hid, they concealed, they redacted from disclosure, forced by court, the fact that they were processing so many adverse events in the first three months... that they had to hire 2,400 new employees. They hid that; they concealed it... the volume of bad outcomes, dangerous outcomes... there were so many [that] they couldn't keep up with it with their own staff."
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "[Pfizer] hid, they concealed, they redacted from disclosure, forced by court, the fact that they were processing so many adverse events in the first three months... that they had to hire 2,400 new employees. They hid that; they concealed it... the volume of bad outcomes, dangerous outcomes... there were so many [that] they couldn't keep up with it with their own staff."
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