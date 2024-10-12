Faith in his Blood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the importance of preaching faith in the blood of Jesus as stated in Romans 3:25.
PLEASE SHARE WITH OTHERS! For everyone needs to be saved!!!
Also, please leave your testimony of salvation in the comments box if you got saved through my preaching the Blood-stained gospel of salvation!