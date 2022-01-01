Dr. Malone: Dr. Zelenko vs. Those Who Sabotage, Suppress COVID Early Treatments

Dr. Robert Malone sat down for an extensive interview on The Joe Rogan Experience (episode #1757; aired 31 December 2021).

They covered a lot of ground including specific topics that Big Tech, Pharma and Media don’t want you to know about.

The bad guys are suppressing this video, which is about suppression of other information.

Who is paying them to do this?

An audio version of the full interview is posted here:

https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/i-dont-always-lose-half-a-million

