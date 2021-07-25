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Step 1 A Renouncement Of The World Fr Casmir Puskorious Fatima Conference 2015
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11 views • July 25, 2021
Follow the steps of total Consecration. The world is one that keeps us from loving God as we should. the more we see the world for what it is, then see our selves in truth, in humility which is truth, we come closer to God. With the help of the Blessed Virgin Mary, our dear Mother, we will arrive safely to Jesus, Our King, Our God, Our dearest friend, and Our God. God Bless you and Our Lady protect you. Follow all 4 steps.
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