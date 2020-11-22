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Yellowstone Wonders
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66 views • November 22, 2020
This video is a collection of photographs that my daughter, Anna Childs, and I took on a vacation trip through Yellowstone during the summer of 2019. It features the magnificent Yellowstone Lake, Old Faithful geyser, and the unusual Yellowstone landscape. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.
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