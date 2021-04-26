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Megadrought: Western USA Entering Worst Drought in 1200 Years
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72 views • April 26, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the increasing mainstream science reports on the coming megadrought in the Western US. With forecasters saying that they haven’t seen anything like this in 1200 years, how will this impact the food supply and migration of people?
The team looks at the Biblical response to ‘climate change,’ and look at continued reports of a global cooling cycle.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/26/21)
The team looks at the Biblical response to ‘climate change,’ and look at continued reports of a global cooling cycle.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/26/21)
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