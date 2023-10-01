Vigilant News 1.10.23 Explosive Twitter Hearings, China Balloon Updates, Sy Hersh Nord Stream 2

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Vigilant News focuses on current events, politics, and all things that affect our ability to live free and prosperous lives.
“Eternal Vigilance is the price of liberty.”
Hosts: Justin Deschamps & Ryan Delarme
Website https://vigilant.news/
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Show Notes, Go HERE:
https://vigilant.news/2023/01/vigilant-news-1-30-23-covid-vaccine-lawsuit-against-fda-classified-docs-found-hunter-laptop/
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Book of the Week
Population Control: How Corporate Owners Are Killing Us
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